Wish Kid Kailey’s Equestrian Wish Granted

Submitted by Make-A-Wish Northeast New York

Recently, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York revealed to Wish Kid Kailey, a 14-year-old from West Sand Lake battling a brain tumor, that her wish for equestrian equipment was coming true. They kicked off the reveal with a surprise fitting appointment at the Lake Placid Horse Show with Charles Ancona, a renowned designer of custom riding jackets.

“It is incredibly flattering that Kailey requested one of our custom jackets as part of her wish,” said Charles Ancona. “I am so inspired by her story and her enthusiasm and love the idea that she will now be able to ride in the same jacket worn by riders like McLain Ward and other stars who ride on the U.S. Equestrian team.”