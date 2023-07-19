Valente Indicted for Manslaughter in the Second Degree

Submitted by the Office of the Rensselaer County DA

On Monday, July 17th, District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that Anthony Valente, 44, the manager of RJ Valente Gravel Quarry in Grafton, was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on a single count indictment charging Manslaugher in the Second Degree. The indictment alleges that Anthony Valente acted in a reckless manner which caused the death of Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill, who was an employee at the RJ Valente Gravel Quarry.

On October 1st, 2022, Anthony Valente was operating a crane while at the Quarry and was attempting to place a diesel engine in a Caterpillar dump truck when a cable broke off from the crane