Courtesy of the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance

The Valentino Family Community Forest, a 416-acre parcel located on Stuffle Street in Grafton, has officially opened. This land adds to an almost entirely connected 7-mile conserved corridor along the northwest escarpment of the Rensselaer Plateau, including sensitive wetlands, rocky outcroppings, deep forest, and spectacular views.

This project has been over five years in the making, when Bill and Kay Valentino came to Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) wanting to make a gift of conservation that would last forever.

Bill and Kay have named each of the 4 new trails after their grandchildren: Sam, Mason, Josh, and Sophie.