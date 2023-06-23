Two Arrested in Larceny Investigation

Submitted by the HFPD

Following up on a story we reported on last week, on Saturday, June 10th, the Hoosick Falls Police Department took over 20 reports of larceny from motor vehicles in multiple areas of the village. With the assistance of NYSP and NYSP BCI, two males were identified as suspects. On Sunday, June 18th, the Hoosick Falls Police Department arrested Joshua Richter, age 20, and Timothy Sparks, age 18, both of Bennington, VT, on three counts of Grand Larceny, seven counts of Trespassing, and five counts of Petit Larceny. Both suspects were processed and released on appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Hoosick Falls Court on Thursday, July 20th, at 6:30pm.