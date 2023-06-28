Summer Food Service Program Set to Begin

Submitted by the NYS Education Department

The 2023 Summer Food Service Program, providing free meals to approximately 400,000 young people at parks, pools, libraries, camps, and schools, kicks off in July at nearly 2,500 sites statewide. Studies have shown that access to nutritious food during summer break benefits children’s health, education, and food security. Inadequate nutrition can have developmental consequences for children, including lower academic performance, social and emotional difficulties like anxiety and depression, and a higher risk for chronic illnesses like anemia or diabetes. The program sites also give young people an opportunity to interact with other children their age and participate in free activities.