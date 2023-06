Submitted by NLCS Communications

Valedictorian - Lindsay Tompkins

Congratulations to Lindsay Tompkins of East Nassau for being named New Lebanon Central School District (NLCSD) Class of 2023 Valedictorian.

Lindsay is graduating in June with an Advanced Regents Diploma with honors and will be joining the Army Reserves after graduation. In January she will be attending Western New England University to major in Neuroscience.