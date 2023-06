NEW LEBANON

The Keeping Identities of Seniors Safe (KISS) program, sponsored by Columbia County Clerk Holly Tanner, will be taking place from Monday, June 5th through Friday, June 23rd. Documents that should be shredded include those containing your account numbers, passwords, PINs, date of birth, social security number, and more. Documents can be brought to New Lebanon Town Hall, 14755 Route 22, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm.