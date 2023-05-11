Grafton Historical Society

On Wednesday, May 17th, at 7 pm, at Grafton Town Hall, the Grafton Historical Society will sponsor its May program, wild edibles.

Janis Fallon, an environmental attorney, engineer, herbalist, and a Rensselaer County Master Gardener trainee will talk about foraging in our yards and the areas around us for wild plants that are not only good as food, but also wonderful for health and wellness. There will be recipes and samples to try. This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. The building is handicapped accessible.