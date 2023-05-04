Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Member

Courtesy of the RCSO
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is proud to introduce our newest K-9 member, Delta. Delta is a 2.5-year-old German Shepherd who has been trained in narcotics detection. Delta and her handler, Deputy Durrant, spent six weeks training together as a team to become certified in detecting illegal drugs. Delta will continue training to become a dual-purpose K-9 in the coming months. This means Delta will not only be able to detect narcotics, but will also be certified to track and apprehend suspects. Delta will work with Deputy Durrant, a certified drug recognition expert, in searching for narcotics in our local schools, will be utilized on search warrants, and assist the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division when needed.
