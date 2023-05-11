Robert L. Deerholt – Obituary

Robert L. Deerholt passed away at the Pine Haven nursing home at the age of 68. Bob was the son of the late Robert and Ruth Deerholt of Stephentown. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna. Bob was born in Pittsfield, MA and lived in the area until moving to Florida with Donna, where they lived for or 38 years. They drove tractor trailers for a living until they had to retire due to health reasons. Bob served in the United States Army for 4 years. Bob had two sons: Robert Jr. and Philip; siblings include Rosemary, Leota, Wesley, Gary, Leroy, Danny, Ethel, Carol, Edgar, and the late Marilyn Deerholt; he is also survived by three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Bob, we love you. – Your Family.