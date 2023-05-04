Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Shannon Nixon The Brain Fitness Foundation is excited to announce a soft launch event social on Sunday, May 7th. Those invited will have a chance to meet the staff and learn more about the Foundation’s programs and services. Please note that this is a soft launch, and not open to the general public. […]
Courtesy of the RCSO The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is proud to introduce our newest K-9 member, Delta. Delta is a 2.5-year-old German Shepherd who has been trained in narcotics detection. Delta and her handler, Deputy Durrant, spent six weeks training together as a team to become certified in detecting illegal drugs. Delta will […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On Wednesday, April 26th, Berlin High School students released brown trout they raised this school year into the Little Hoosic River. This annual event is the culmination of BHS Science teacher Mr. Toole’s Trout in the Classroom project where students raise the brown trout from embryo, to alevin, and […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]