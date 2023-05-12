Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the RPA and RLT Two nationally accredited land trusts in Rensselaer County, the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) and Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT), have begun taking steps to merge. After years of parallel and collaborative conservation work, the boards of directors of both organizations voted in March 2023 to take this step to advance […]
Submitted by Bart McLean In our April 28th paper, Bart McLean, on behalf of the Friends of Petersburgh History and Petersburgh Public Library, posted a challenge to see if our readers could identify a mystery house as yet unidentified on the Petersburgh Library’s local history page. Among the several different replies received, Wanda Webster’s reply […]
Submitted by Tom Russell On Saturday, June 3rd, the Poestenkill Business Association, (PBA), will hold our annual benefit auction at the Sullivan-Jones VFW Post on Main St/Route 355. The Auction will start promptly at 10 am, with viewing to begin at 9 am. Assorted items such as loads of top soil, crusher run, stone, landscaping […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On April 29th, the Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) held its 7th Annual SMITH 5K/1 Mile Fun Run and Family Fun/Wellness Day. This community event is a special day not only for the way in which it brings our community together, but also for how it supports a wonderful local scholarship. The […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On Wednesday, April 26th, Berlin High School students released brown trout they raised this school year into the Little Hoosic River. This annual event is the culmination of BHS Science teacher Mr. Toole’s Trout in the Classroom project where students raise the brown trout from embryo, to alevin, and […]
