Brain Fitness Foundation Unveils Facility

Submitted by Shannon Nixon

On Sunday, May 7th, The Brain Fitness Foundation unveiled its new facilities in Hoosick Falls with a soft launch event. Attendees were joined by the foundation’s leaders and staff for a luncheon followed by a presentation detailing the organization's mission to provide free, neuroscience-based mental health services to communities across New York State.

The presentation was opened by Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Suzanne Falla, who highlighted the rise of mental health issues seen on a global scale since the COVID-19 pandemic.