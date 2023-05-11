Saturday, May 20th, at noon, at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Main St, will be the annual Armed Forces Day Ceremony. This ceremony remembers the 103 men from the Town of Hoosick who died while serving in the United States military from the Civil War through 1959.

This year the Red Knights Motorcycle Club will be co-hosting this important ceremony, which will begin with the singing of the National Anthem by Abbi Weeden. It will feature the raising of the Armed Forces service flags by Red Knights Club members. The names of the 103 men will be read with a bell chime for each. Please join us to remember and honor these heroes.