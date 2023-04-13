Open House and Recruiting Day

STEPHENTOWN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Submitted by Bob Adler
The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) will hold an open house and recruitment drive at the fire station on State Route 43 on Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will highlight the duties and rewards that come with being a volunteer. Students can join at age 16-17 as junior members. With no upper age limit, we welcome retirees, especially as drivers. Veterans, scouts, and scouters are a natural fit. Multi-generation organizations enrich the lives of all members.
