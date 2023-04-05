NY National Guard Holds Groundbreaking for New Facility

Submitted by Read Media

New York National Guard and New York state officials launched the construction of a $17 million state-of-the art maintenance facility with a March 31st ceremonial groundbreaking at the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, joined Jeanette Loy, the commissioner of New York's Office of General Services, in the groundbreaking to mark the start of the project.