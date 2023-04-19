Norman R. Rathbun – Obituary

Hancock – Norman Robert Rathbun, Sr., 79, lifelong resident of Hancock, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15th, 2023. Born in Hancock on July 17th, 1943, he was the son of the late Julius Rathbun and Olive White.

Norman graduated from New Lebanon Central Schools in 1961. He worked as a dairy farmer on his own farm and at several local farms for many years. In his free time he could often be found keeping his property clear, mowing the yard, cutting firewood for the house, or working in the garden. He also enjoyed watching the wildlife from the porch. Norman was easy going, hard working, and an absolute pleasure to be around.

Norman is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Michael) Farrell of Castleton, Norman Rathbun, Jr. of Chatham, Clayton (Ellie Sue) Rathbun of Valatie, James Rathbun, Vincent Rathbun, and Lottie Rathbun, all formerly of Stephentown, his granddaughter Angel Rathbun, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Helen Scace, Blanche Lillie, and Harriet Whitman.

A funeral service will be celebrated Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 11 am, at Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, Stephentown. All are invited to visit with Norman’s family at the funeral home before the service, from 10 to 11 am. Interment will follow in Hancock Cemetery. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.