Hoosick Falls Village Board Highlights

At the Wednesday, April 12th regular meeting of the Village of Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees, elected officials took their oaths of office after the March 21st elections. Mayor Robert Allen was reelected with 31 votes. Robert Ryan and Doug Sauer were elected to two year terms as trustees, after receiving 36 and 31 votes respectively. Last but not least, Kevin O’Malley was elected to a one year term as a trustee after receiving 35 votes. There were a total of 36 votes.