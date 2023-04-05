Hilldale Farm Foundation Scholarship

The Hilldale Farm Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from Rensselaer County students seeking higher education in agriculture and related trades. Applicants should be graduating high school seniors who have resided in Rensselaer County for the last two years, and have been accepted to a college, university, vocational, or trade school in New York State. Suitable majors and trade programs include, but are not limited to, agriculture, horticulture, pre-veterinary studies, food science, welding, diesel mechanics, etc.