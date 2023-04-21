Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
By Chris Tergliafera I recently had the opportunity to take a tour of the Petersburgh Public Library’s new geothermal heating and cooling system. The first thing you notice—or don’t notice—is the noise coming from the system, as it’s incredibly quiet. The system was running the entire time I was in the building, and the only […]
Submitted by Mark Cipperly If you would like to go for a stroll along a beautiful newly opened nature trail you need not travel very far. Friday evening, April 14th, the Town of Brunswick officially opened their new trails to the public for those wishing to indulge in some exercise and enjoy the wonders of […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]