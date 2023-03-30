Stephentown Town Board Highlights 

By Denise Wright

The March 20th Town Board meeting was active, with lots of discussion about spring projects and proposals.

After approving the bills, the transfer station reported that the Hazardous Waste Day had been scheduled for Saturday, April 29th, in Schaghticoke, and the Clean-up Day for the village had been scheduled for June 9th, from 10 am to 8 pm. The same rules will apply as last year. A new electronic service is under review because the individual who used to collect the appliances and electronics has gone out of business. Because of a new service, changes are most likely anticipated.

Some residents asked questions about the transfer station and potential changes that could be happening in the future. Because of inflation, there has been a 7-8 percent increase in hauling fees, impacting the station's budget. Bids for hauling contracts will assist with that problem. A concern for recyclables was raised, and