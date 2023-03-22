Shirley A. Oswald – Obituary

Cherry Plain – Shirley A. (Goodermote) Oswald, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Berlin on November 4, 1945, the daughter of the late Lewis and Addie (Carr) Goodermote. Shirley was a graduate of Berlin Central School. After her marriage to Robert A. Oswald on November 9, 1963, they settled in Cherry Plain where she raised her family.

Shirley was employed by Berlin Central School for over 40 years as a custodial worker before retiring several years ago. She was a member of the Berlin Community Cemetery Board of Directors.

Shirley loved holidays, cooking, and decorating for each one. The family always had a float in the Berlin 4th of July parade. She enjoyed flower arranging and was involved in the family business making grave blankets. Her family was her most important treasure and she loved all of her children and grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of 58 years of the late Robert A. Oswald who died June 1, 2022; devoted and loving mother of Mary M. (Cyril) Grant of Stephentown, Allison A. (Dan Hammon) Oswald, Kevin A. (Linda Cunagin) Oswald, and Christopher R. (Amber) Oswald all of Cherry Plain; adored grandmother of Sarah (Tom) VanBuskirk, Samantha (Billy Jr.) Gundrum, Colleen Reichelt, Ryan (Sahara) Reichelt, Calob Cunagin, Lindsey Oswald, and Savannah Hammon; great grandmother of Hank Gundrum, Owen Reichelt, and Macy VanBuskirk; dear sister of Luella Hoffman, Lewis (Connie) Goodermote, and Joyce (Gary Jones) Maxfield all of Cherry Plain; sister in law of Sylvia Goodermote of Cherry Plain. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm with Rev. Trygve Tomlinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Berlin Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Taconic Valley Ambulance, PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.