New DMV Satellite Office

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County officially has a new DMV satellite location, with the opening of a new office at the new county offices at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush.

Located on the first floor, the office offers residents the opportunity to register vehicles, handle license issues, and other related matters. The new satellite expands the hours of service offered by the county for DMV services.

“Rensselaer County has a tradition of providing excellent and responsive DMV services and this new satellite will expand that service and give our residents more opportunity to handle licenses and registrations close to home,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.