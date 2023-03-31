Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County officially has a new DMV satellite location, with the opening of a new office at the new county offices at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. Located on the first floor, the office offers residents the opportunity to register vehicles, handle license issues, and other related matters. The new […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Super Troopers. The Rural Schools Association recently announced their 2022-23 Student Video Contest Winners and the Super Troopers 2022/23 Empathy video received second place. The Super Troopers have been awarded $100 from the Rural Association for their second place win. Super Troopers has been a […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]