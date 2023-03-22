Letter to the Editor

Written and Submitted by Joyce N. Davis

In a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-licensed dog breeding facility, a young Golden Retriever suffered without fresh food, water, or the veterinary care she desperately needed. She died in a dirty cage and never experienced a safe, loving home. Golden Retriever #142 was more than just a number, so we remember her as Goldie.

Goldie was one of hundreds of dogs kept in horrific conditions at this puppy mill. USDA inspectors had the authority to save Goldie and penalize her breeder, but instead, they just documented her deterioration month after month. The USDA’s inaction failed Goldie, and they continue to fail dogs today.