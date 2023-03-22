Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church is excited to announce that they will be sponsoring their first ever Community Job Fair and Volunteer Expo on Tuesday, April 25th, from noon to 3 pm. This event will take place at the Hoosick Falls Armory, 80 Church Street. If you are a business looking to hire, or a community organization looking for volunteers, we invite you to come.

If you are looking for a job or volunteer opportunity, want to boost your job skills, learn a trade, or need help with your resume, stop in and check out the opportunities that will be offered. There is no cost.