Installation Banquet and Awards Dinner

Submitted by Sidewinder Photography

On Saturday, March 4th, The Raymertown Fire Company came together for their 75th Annual Banquet and Awards dinner at the Pittstown Volunteer Ambulance Corp banquet hall. This year, on top of the multiple awards normally given out, a special Future Firefighter Award was presented to six-year-old Lucas Bulson.

Chief Robert Beebe told the crowd in attendance, “This person has the uncanny ability to bring a smile and usually a chuckle out of every member he comes into contact with when he is at the station. That is not all he has done; he also rolls hose, checks the tightness of the lugs on the hose and the air pressure of our vehicles, and just generally elevates the mood of everyone in the immediate proximity.”

Lucas has a true passion for the fire service and wants to be a firefighter when he gets older. The Raymertown Fire Company takes great pride in the fact that they have a family-friendly atmosphere, and love to pass on traditions of the fire service to up-and-coming members.

A county commendation for the Raymertown Fire Company from County Executive Steve McLaughlin was presented to Chief Beebe and members of the Raymertown team by Director of Operations Richard Crist.