The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield in conjunction with The Hoosick Township Historical Society are working on the first of what they hope will be a continuing series of events to enjoy, learn from, and look forward to for years to come. On May 20th, July 15th, and August 5th and 6th, the first Hoosick History and Heritage Fair will be held at the Hoosick Falls Armory and the Bennington Battlefield.

On May 20th, the Hoosick Falls Armory we will be hosting groups from our region celebrating our shared history and our heritage from the 1777 battle which was fought right in the Hamlet of Walloomsac, called the Battle of Bennington because that was the target of Britain’s attention.