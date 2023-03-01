Helping Stray Dogs

Submitted by Tiffany Buker

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is no longer allowing dogs from most municipalities in Rensselaer County, which leaves nowhere to safely house stray dogs that are picked up by the Dog Control Officers. The Towns of Sand Lake and Poestenkill have partnered in an initiative to open a new kennel at the corner of Routes 351 and 66. The building needs approximately $10,000 of repair before the New York State Department of Ag and Markets will permit the towns to begin accepting dogs. We are asking for those who have donated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in the past to please consider helping open our own dog shelter in Rensselaer County.

Donation checks can be made payable to the Rensselaer County Municipal Dog Shelter and mailed to: Town of Poestenkill, PO Box 210, Poestenkill, NY 12140. For more information, please contact Keith Hammond at 518-283-5100 ext 104, or Scott Gallerie at 518-674-2026 ext 115.