Grafton Town Board Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

At the Monday, March 13th regular meeting of the Grafton Town Board, Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum announced her committee appointments for 2023. The following board members were appointed:

Public Safety - Councilmembers Steve Beaudry and Pierce Hoyt

Parks and Cemeteries - Councilmembers Jodie Deschaine and Pierce Hoyt

Highways - Councilmembers Steve Beaudry and Pierce Hoyt

Buildings and Grounds - Councilmembers Frank Lewandusky and Steve Beaudry

Street Lighting - Councilmembers Frank Lewandusky and Steve Beaudry