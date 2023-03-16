Annual Residential Brush Burning Ban

Submitted by the NYSDEC

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning will run through May 14. Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires. DEC will post the fire danger map for the 2023 fire season on DEC's website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York.