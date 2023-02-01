Troy Drinking Water Notice

Submitted by the Office of Mayor Patrick Madden

Drinking water quality monitoring conducted by the Troy Public Utilities department has found elevated levels of lead in some of the 60 homes and buildings tested. Even though the source of water for the city is free of lead, the test samples taken from inside representative residential homes show an exceedance of lead possibly due to lead water services lines or interior lead plumbing.

The City of Troy is committed to the removal of all lead service lines from our community. City officials request your cooperation. If you live in a home built prior to 1975 and have not had a water service inspection at your home by the Department of Public Utilities, you should contact the department as soon as possible at 518-237-0343. There is no charge for a technician to come to your home for an inspection.

There are several actions underway to address the lead in drinking water concerns. A postcard will be sent to city residents via mail with additional information and instructions. A Public Utilities Committee meeting of the City Council will be scheduled, and the Council will set spending parameters for funding that is available to assist residents who need to replace lead service pipes.