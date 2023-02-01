The Eastwick Press Newspaper

This Bet Aims to Beat Hunger

By

Submitted by Nina Keller
Josh Young says he doesn’t know how he would live without his beard, but he is happy to shave it off now that he lost a bet. He asked his loyal shoppers at his New Lebanon Farmers Market & Grocery to step up to the plate to aid those whose food benefits ran out, promising that if they raised $10,000 he would shave off his beard.

The market runs a companion food aid program that extends the benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That program, called Market Match, started the year with a grant of $17,500 from Berkshire Ag Ventures, whose Market Match Fund awarded more than $100,000 to a number of other Berkshire-area farmers markets that offered similar programs in 2022.

