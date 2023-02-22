Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Retiree

Courtesy of the RCSO

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Corrections Bureau recently announced the retirement of Correctional Officer Bobby Patrick, who gave over 23 years of dedicated service to the people of Rensselaer County.

Over the span of Officer Patrick’s career, which began on January 5, 2001, he served as a positive role model to all staff, adding his positive sense of humor, strength, and guidance. Early in his career, Officer Patrick was a member of the Honor Guard and was an auxiliary transport officer. Officer Patrick was always professional and responded to multiple calls for help where he assisted his fellow officers and supervisors, and performed his duties to the best of his abilities.