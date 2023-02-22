New Lebanon Town Board Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

The board passed a resolution to rename the Music in the Park series to the Doug Banker Memorial Music in the Park Concert Series.

Pavilion Kitchen Renovations Bids

No bids were received for the pavilion kitchen renovation project. Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling reached out to five local contractors, four of which were too busy to take on the project, and one said they were interested but couldn’t get a bid in on time. The project will go back out to bid with bids due by 3 pm on Tuesday, February 28th.