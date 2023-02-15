Idol Finalists Shine

Submitted by BCS Communications

Ten Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Mountaineers recently competed for the title of 2023 Berlin Idol. The evening, organized by the BMHS Music Department’s Ms. Eliashuk and Mrs. Gould, was hosted by students Curt Hurd and Xavier Lamica. The guest judges for the competition were Ms. Honsinger, Mr. Gould, and Mr. Covell.

The singers sang their first-round songs in front of the judges and three finalists were chosen to sing their second selections. The audience then voted for the winner.

The finalists were Norah Smerdon, Maddie Rontey, Kenny Bull, Clair Schaaphok, Tyler Lumpkin, Maddy Vars, Bella Ray, Lily Mumford, Nate Goodermote, Kiley Quetti, and Alaina Gardner.