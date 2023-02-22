Hoosick Falls 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade Details Announced

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary on Saturday, March 11th. Over 30 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep their culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided a parade was the ticket.

The 2023 Grand Marshal, Arthur M. Hyde Jr., is of Irish descent beginning in Waterford, Ireland when his ancestors came to America settling in Bennington, Vermont. Art was born in Bennington, VT in 1937, moving to Hoosick Falls at the age of two and has called this home ever since.