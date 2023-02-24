Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary on Saturday, March 11th. Over 30 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep their culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided a parade was the ticket. The 2023 Grand Marshal, Arthur M. Hyde Jr., is of […]
Courtesy of the RCSO The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Corrections Bureau recently announced the retirement of Correctional Officer Bobby Patrick, who gave over 23 years of dedicated service to the people of Rensselaer County. Over the span of Officer Patrick’s career, which began on January 5, 2001, he served as a positive role model […]
Hoosick Falls Submitted by James Lynch On Thursday, February 9th, and Monday, February 13th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Bowling Tournament. Bowling as individuals in the Girls’ Tournament, senior Jordyn Wilwol 204-538-1065 and freshman Hailey Bedford 257-546-1030 each received recognition for their bowling. Hailey’s […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]