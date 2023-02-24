Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary on Saturday, March 11th. Over 30 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep their culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided a parade was the ticket. The 2023 Grand Marshal, Arthur M. Hyde Jr., is of […]