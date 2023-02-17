Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of GLSP After being rescheduled multiple times due to unseasonably warm temperatures and soft ice, the 38th Annual Ice Fishing Contest at Grafton Lakes State Park was finally able to take place on Saturday, February 11th. It was a beautiful day to be out on the ice, and we’re happy that so many people […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Ten Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Mountaineers recently competed for the title of 2023 Berlin Idol. The evening, organized by the BMHS Music Department’s Ms. Eliashuk and Mrs. Gould, was hosted by students Curt Hurd and Xavier Lamica. The guest judges for the competition were Ms. Honsinger, Mr. Gould, and Mr. Covell. […]
Hoosick Falls Submitted by James Lynch On Thursday, February 9th, and Monday, February 13th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Bowling Tournament. Bowling as individuals in the Girls’ Tournament, senior Jordyn Wilwol 204-538-1065 and freshman Hailey Bedford 257-546-1030 each received recognition for their bowling. Hailey’s […]
At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]