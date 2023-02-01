Celebrating Retiring Board President Deborah Tudor

On Tuesday, January 25, Cheney Library honored Ms. Deborah Tudor for her 12 years of service on the Cheney Library Board of Trustees. During her tenure as a trustee, Ms. Tudor made immense contributions to physical improvements of the library’s property. Some of these projects include the installation of a propane fireplace, creation of the downstairs Children’s Room, and the renovation of the downstairs Multipurpose Room. As President, Ms. Tudor also oversaw the installation of the library’s main parking lot, van-accessible parking area, wheelchair access ramp, air conditioning systems, and flagpole. These improvements have made a significantly positive impact on library services. Under Ms. Tudor’s leadership, the library drastically increased its accessibility, sustainability, and number of technological resources.