Berlin Town Board Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

The Department of Health didn’t approve the amended plans for the water tower project that would have removed the booster station on Plank Rd. Removal of the station would have saved the project roughly $297,000. Adding the station back in to the plans will put the project over budget. It’s currently unclear what can be adjusted or how to keep the project under budget.

The first responder tax exemption was approved via resolution. This would give volunteer firefighters and ambulance company members, as well as un-remarried spouses of volunteers who are killed in the line of duty, a 10% property tax reduction.