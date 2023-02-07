$7.6 Million to Improve Animal Shelters

Submitted by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets
Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced $7.6 million is available to support animal shelters and humane societies in making critical upgrades. This is the fifth round of funding for New York State's Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state-funded program in the nation to provide for shelter improvement projects. Funded projects will enhance animal care and help to ensure adoptions for New York's dogs and cats.
