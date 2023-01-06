William D. Sharpe – Obituary

Petersburgh – William D. Sharpe, 62, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence after a long illness.

Born in Troy, he was son of the late William Walsh Sharpe and Martha McChesney Sharpe, and husband of Darcie J. Lemere Sharpe. He had resided in Petersburgh since 1998 when he began building his home.

William was a self employed contractor, woodworker, and craftsman.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting. He loved to work and always kept busy working with his hands. He built his home in Petersburgh from the ground up using many resources and materials found onsite; from the custom rock fireplace to the milled wood all throughout the home. Every aspect of the home came from William’s imagination, his hard work, and the natural resources all built with his hands.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Darcie, include his sons, Seth W. Sharpe, Jacob M. Sharpe and Lucas J. (Hilary) Sharpe; his 2 grandchildren, Hope and Zander Sharpe; and his stepdaughters, Amber, Alicia and Andrea Walker; his siblings, Wendy L. Pope of Triangle, VA, Curtis W. Sharpe (Tina) of Hillsdale, and Kevin (Carin) Sharpe, of Wynantskill; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Jill Ryan.

Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm, with a service at 1 pm with Rev. Bethany Popkes, Pastor of the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, officiating.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Wynantskill.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of William D. Sharpe to the SVHC Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 41 Bennington, VT 05201.

