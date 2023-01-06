Stewart’s Holiday Match Raises Over $2 Million

Submitted by Stewart’s Shops

The 2022 Holiday Match Program has raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers impressively donated $1,011,281 to the program and Stewart’s Shops doubled their donations. There are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds benefit local, nonprofit children’s organizations.

“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers. We are proud to double their gifts allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can fuel real change in our communities,” related Jennifer Frame, Stewart’s Shops Director of Corporate Philanthropy.