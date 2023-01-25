Steve McLaughlin Found Not Guilty

With jury selection taking place Monday, January 23, the criminal trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin began on Tuesday, January 24. McLaughlin was indicted in December 2021 on charges of third degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing, relating to a $5,000 withdrawal from his campaign funds in 2017 that he allegedly used to pay an aide. The defense stated the funds in question were used legitimately to pay a consulting firm.

On Wednesday, January 25, after deliberating for about an hour, the jury found McLaughlin not guilty on all charges.