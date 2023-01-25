Stephentown Town Board Highlights 

By Denise Wright

The January 16th monthly meeting approved $35,709.01 in the general fund and over $24,390.16 from the highway fund to pay the monthly bills. The annual fee for a new program was mentioned during the bill report for residents to be able to pay for their dog licensing online. The Town Clerk said the system still needs to be implemented because they are waiting on a credit card machine. Once the system works, residents will still have to bring updated rabies certificates into the office to be validated.

The transfer station reported an annual income of $92,415 which is down from the $99,283 from the year before. It was concluded that residents purchased fewer permits and bags. Also, the difference could be attributed to seniors having a discounted price. The transfer station is proud to announce that they have started the paint can program again now that they have a lockable storage facility. This program is available during regular hours at no cost to residents. They only stressed making sure it is discarded paint and nothing else. Supervisor Roder commented that the program is a good service, free of charge for all residents.