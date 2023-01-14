Stefanik to Open Flagship District Office in Rensselaer County

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

The new Rensselaer County offices at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush will also include the flagship office for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The offices for Congresswoman Stefanik are the first congressional offices to be opened in Rensselaer County in recent memory. Former Congressman Jerry Solomon maintained offices in East Greenbush in the 1980s and former Congressman Michael McNulty operated an office in downtown Troy two decades ago.