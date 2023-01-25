Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
By Amy Modesti Snow showers didn’t stop one hundred courageous plungers from taking part in the 38th Annual Winter Festival’s polar plunge on Saturday morning, January 21, at Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP). Spectators observed plungers rush into the icy water to benefit the Our Lady of the Snow Parish Food Pantry. The polar plunge […]
By Denise Wright The January 16th monthly meeting approved $35,709.01 in the general fund and over $24,390.16 from the highway fund to pay the monthly bills. The annual fee for a new program was mentioned during the bill report for residents to be able to pay for their dog licensing online. The Town Clerk said […]
By Doug La Rocque Niel Stowell has served the Village for 35 years, the last 23 as Superintendent of the Department of Public Works (DPW). Thursday, January 26 was Niel’s last day on the job as he heads into retirement. A special luncheon was held that afternoon with family, friends, and area dignitaries to celebrate […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]