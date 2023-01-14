Patricia E. Pitt – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Patricia Ellen “Patsy” Pitt, 60, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence on Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls. She resided there with her fiancé, Bob Nichol.

Patsy was born on January 2, 1963, in Bennington, VT, daughter of the late R. Edward and Patricia (Mahar) Carknard. She graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School, class of 1981. Patsy was employed at Rosenberg Construction in Hoosick Falls as a secretary until retiring. While in high school she was an accomplished athlete. Patsy enjoyed golfing, playing pitch, dancing to the jukebox, breakfast at Jean’s Diner, and spending time with her family and many dear friends.

Survivors other than Bob include her children, Matthew Pitt, Meghan (Brent) Campman, their father Pitty and grandson Bobby “D.” She is survived by her siblings Catherine (Bernie), Maureen, Mary (Steve), Stephen (Kim), Larry (Karen) and Theresa (Ed); sisters-in-law Kathi, and Debbi Carknard; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Ed “EC” Carknard, nephew Michael Hackett, brother-in-law John West, and great-niece Addison Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13 at 2 pm, from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the church hall on Friday from noon until the start of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Patsy’s Life will be held after the service at the St. Stanislaw Society Club (Polish Hall) on Mechanic Street in Hoosick Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the EC Memorial Fund or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls.