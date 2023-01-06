Courtesy of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department

Wednesday, December 21, members of Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) gathered alongside START Children’s Center Executive Director Kevin Maloney to present Maloney with a check for the amount of $6,266.16 to benefit the center. The funds for the check are thanks to the support of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office employees, and those who sponsored a beard this year for the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office’s No Shave November Plus.

In 1993, the START Team was created by then District Attorney Mary O. Donohue in order to allow for the exchange of confidential information between various service providers to reduce trauma to victims of sexual and physical abuse. Since that time, the START Children’s Center has proven to be a vital asset to law enforcement agencies all over the Capital Region, including the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.